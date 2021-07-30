Novak Djokovic’s Olympic misery continues as he fails to win gold yet again.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, was eliminated in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, ending his drive for a long-awaited Golden Slam.

Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated the Serbian player in three sets.

Djokovic won the first set 6-1, but lost the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-1, respectively.

With his Wimbledon victory this month, he matched Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 Grand Slam titles, but he had intended to complete a Golden Slam by winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games in addition to the four majors.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to win all four Grand Slam titles as well as Olympic gold in the same calendar year, which she did in 1988.

Djokovic’s first Olympic medal came in 2008, when he earned bronze in singles in Beijing, his first Olympic debut.

In his next two Games, he lost to Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the 2012 bronze-medal match and the first round of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

