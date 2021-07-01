Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, is undefeated at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion, survived a tense second-round match against Kevin Anderson to keep his hopes alive for a 20th grand slam.

In a rematch of the 2018 final at the All England Club, the world number one put on a spectacular performance against the South African.

Djokovic won the title three years ago with a straight-sets victory, and he made short work of Anderson again in round three with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory.

After Adrian Mannarino and Serena Williams both suffered injuries after falling on the grass on Tuesday, play began on Centre Court with the roof open and all eyes on the surface.

During his opening-round victory over Great Britain’s Jack Draper, Djokovic struggled with the conditions and took his first tumble in the fifth game.

Another collapse followed, and the Serbian began to smolder, but it seemed to be the fuel for the five-time singles champion to kick into high gear.

At 3-3, Djokovic won 12 points in a row to take the first set in 32 minutes, clinching it with a superb forehand winner down the line.

It wasn’t long before the champion was splayed out on the floor for the third time, but it couldn’t stop him from continuing his near-perfect game.

Even with Anderson still recovering from knee surgery in 2020, the draw may have been friendlier to the top seed. Only a few years ago, the right-hander reached the finals of both the US Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year.

During the second set, though, he had no answer for Djokovic’s pinpoint precision, and the pendulum swung rapidly in Djokovic’s favor.

Anderson was being tugged in all directions by his opponent, who secured a decisive break with a beautiful backhand lob from the baseline when Anderson was having some issues on first serve.

Anderson’s unforced errors were getting more frequent, and Djokovic was able to secure the set. (This is a brief piece.)