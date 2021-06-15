Novak Djokovic has his sights set on history following his victory at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic will toast his hard-won French Open victory and then turn his attention to Wimbledon, where he has a chance to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record of 20 championships.

Over the last few years, there has been an increasing sense that it will be Djokovic, the chaser, who emerges to take the helm of men’s tennis.

He has already surpassed Federer’s record of 324 weeks at number one, and his five-set triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros on Sunday made him the first of the trio – and the first man in the Open era – to win all four grand slam championships at least twice.

When Djokovic won his second grand slam victory at the 2011 Australian Open, Federer already had 16 and Nadal had nine.

“I never thought it would be impossible for me to reach these guys’ grand slams,” Djokovic said. “I am not present, but there is one less. However, they continue to play. Clearly, they are playing well, particularly Rafa at his level.

“We all still have chances at Wimbledon and the other grand slams. You have four grand slams a year, therefore we are all competing for this incredible accomplishment and incredible awards.

“I intend to continue. I will continue pursuing. Simultaneously, I will continue to pave my own road, which is my own real way. Each of us, the three of us, is on our own journey.”

In 2016, Djokovic became the first man since Jim Courier in 1992 to win the first two grand slams of the year, eclipsing Rod Laver’s 1969 calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic slipped into an unexpected slump five years ago after achieving his greatest objective and spent two years without winning another grand slam, but it would be an enormous surprise if the same thing happened now.

The Serbian will be the favorite at Wimbledon, which begins on June 28 and where he is unbeaten since 2017, and at the US Open, where he might also accomplish another of his big career goals.