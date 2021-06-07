Novak Djokovic battles nerves against teenager Lorenzo Musetti to avoid an upset.

Novak Djokovic overcame nervousness and Lorenzo Musetti’s adolescent exuberance to reach his 15th quarter-final at the French Open.

Musetti, who was playing in his first grand slam, had never faced one of the sport’s major beasts before, and for two sets, he was mesmerizing until weakening abruptly and pulling the plug with a score of 6-7 (7) 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-0 4-0.

Djokovic had won his first three matches with ease, but the world number one admitted that he was more worried as he began the match than when he was two sets down.

“To be honest, I liked it when I lost the first two of sets because I was playing under a lot of pressure and couldn’t go through my shots. There are too many unforced errors, and I’m not playing well.

“However, kudos to him for performing admirably in crucial situations. I just felt different after I lost the second set and went out to change before returning to the court. I was a very different player. I began playing in the manner in which I was instructed at the outset.

“Then, around the close of the third, beginning of the fourth, I noticed that he was physically straining. Obviously, this fueled my desire to put additional pressure on him and put an end to his life. That was the situation.

“It’s unfortunate for a young player like him to be two sets to love up on the centre court in his first fourth round, because he was unable to physically sustain the level, at least to give himself a chance to win this match, because he was definitely in a driving position for the first couple sets.”

Musetti’s one-handed backhand is his defining shot, and he used it brilliantly throughout the match, not only pulling off breathtaking winners but also shocking Djokovic with its variety and durability.

The Serbian appeared jittery and made uncharacteristic blunders, particularly in the two tie-breaks, which the young Italian has won all ten times he has played on tour.

When Musetti won the second set, he was ecstatic. (This is a brief piece.)