Novak Djokovic, a record-breaker, is in the spotlight alongside the young combo.

Novak Djokovic set a new record by sweeping into the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday, but there was also a glimpse of a different future at Roland Garros.

Djokovic defeated Ricardas Berankis 6-1 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 32 minutes, becoming the first man in the Open era to reach the last 16 in Paris for 12 straight years.

Next up, he takes on Lorenzo Musetti, a 19-year-old Italian who has advanced to the fourth round of his first major slam.

Musetti, a standout junior, has made a seamless transition to senior tennis, winning his first five-set match against a fellow Italian.