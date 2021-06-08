Nottinghamshire’s Samit Patel is seeking to create history by defending their T20 title.

In this year’s Vitality Blast, Samit Patel feels Nottinghamshire may make history by becoming the first side to retain the Twenty20 title.

The Outlaws lived up to their white-ball heritage in the 2020 tournament, losing only once and holding their nerve during a rain-soaked finals day to overcome Lancashire and then Surrey to win the title for the second time in four years.

Notts, who have reached the semi-finals in four of the last five years, completed the double in 2017 by winning the Royal London One-Day Cup, but Peter Moores’ team must now break the jinx of Vitality Blast champions failing to defend their T20 title.

Patel told the PA news agency, “We pride ourselves at Notts on having a fantastic white-ball team and everyone knows each other’s position, so hopefully we can play to the best of our abilities to try and get back to finals day.”

“Trying to keep the title is one of our objectives. We know the type of cricket we want to play at Notts, and T20 can be a format where things don’t always go your way and you lose critical moments.

“So I think we’ll do pretty well again if we can get on a roll and win the important phases because we have some great seasoned players. We all know what we’re supposed to accomplish, which is crucial, and hopefully we have 11 match-winners on our team.”

Last year, Patel, Dan Christian, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, and Joe Clarke all came through for Nottinghamshire when they were needed.

For explosive batsman Alex Hales, who hit 202 runs at an average of 18.36, it was a moderate Vitality Blast by his own lofty standards.

The England international, who hasn't played for his country since a failed drug test on the eve of the 50-over World Cup in March 2019, more than made up for it in Australia's Big Bash League, where he topped the scoring charts with 543 runs at an incredible strike rate of.