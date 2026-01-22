Nottingham Forest Push for Napoli’s Lucca in Last-Minute Transfer Deal

With the Premier League season edging closer to a decisive phase, Nottingham Forest are making a major push to secure Napoli’s Lorenzo Lucca before the transfer window slams shut. The club, currently battling relegation in 17th place, is in dire need of attacking reinforcements to enhance their offensive options and avoid falling further into danger.

Striker Prioritized as Forest’s Goal Drought Continues

The City Ground is abuzz with anticipation as Forest intensifies their search for a striker, with Lucca emerging as the club’s primary target. Despite forward Igor Jesus contributing eight goals in all competitions, his Premier League tally stands at just one in 21 appearances, highlighting the club’s need for fresh firepower. Forest are hoping to secure Lucca on loan from Napoli, with an option to buy the 25-year-old for €35-40 million. Forest and Napoli have agreed on a €1 million loan fee, though the final details of the move hinge on Napoli’s impending obligation to permanently acquire Lucca from Udinese next month.

The striker, known for his towering 6ft 7in presence, could be the physical force Forest has been missing this season. After a prolific stint at Udinese, scoring 14 goals in 36 games, Lucca’s form at Napoli has been more subdued, with just two goals in 23 appearances and limited minutes on the pitch. Nonetheless, his potential to offer Forest a more robust attacking option makes him a compelling addition, especially given their struggles in front of goal.

With only Wolverhampton Wanderers having scored fewer goals than Forest this season, the need for a player who can convert aerial crosses is pressing. Forest’s statistics are telling: they have attempted the most crosses in the Premier League (532) but have only managed a meager five goals from those deliveries. Lucca, who is known for his aerial prowess, could provide a solution to their ongoing issues.

Other Transfer Moves Loom for Forest

But Lucca is not the only target on Forest’s radar. The club is also eyeing a move for Napoli’s left-back Matias Olivera, who is pushing for a Premier League switch. Olivera, who has made 119 appearances for Napoli and won three major trophies, has reportedly handed in a transfer request in a bid to force the move. With the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Forest are in need of a reliable backup to Neco Williams, and Olivera’s international experience with Uruguay would add much-needed depth to their defensive options. Napoli, however, are holding firm on a €25 million price tag.

Forest’s current position in the league table remains precarious, with just a five-point cushion separating them from the relegation zone. As the transfer deadline looms, the club’s main priority is a new striker, with the hope that Lucca will be the missing piece to ignite their goal-scoring potential. Meanwhile, the club is exploring other options, including a potential swap deal involving Lucca, Olivera, and Dan Ndoye. But as time runs out, it is clear that securing a striker is Forest’s most urgent need.

With upcoming fixtures in both the Premier League and Europa League, the pressure is mounting on Forest to act swiftly in the market. The club’s hopes rest on the resolution of these deals, which could ultimately determine their fate for the remainder of the season.