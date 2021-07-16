Nottingham Forest has signed a 26-year-old American goalkeeper.

Ethan Horvath is looking forward to taking on new challenges with Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest has signed goalkeeper Ethan Horvath of the United States Men’s National Team to a three-year contract.

Horvath made his international debut in the Concacaf Nations League last June, saving a penalty from Mexico’s Andres Guardado in extra time.

The American made his professional football debut for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Horvath then signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Club Brugge in Belgium before joining Forest.

Forest manager Chris Hughton discusses Horvath’s signing.

“We are ecstatic to be working with someone of Ethan’s quality. Hughton stated, “He has lots of valuable experience in Europe with excellent pedigree clubs and European competition.”

“He will provide us with good goalkeeping competition, and we are excited to work with Ethan.”

The young American has impressed on the international stage, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League group stage of the 2018-19 season against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid.

Horvath will have to beat over Brice Samba, who has been the starter for the past two seasons, for the starting job.

“It’s wonderful to be here. Nottingham Forest is a historically significant club. The stadium and training ground are amazing, and the people have been wonderful. For me, it’s a fresh challenge. Horvath added, “I’m hopeful that all of my experience will be of assistance to Forest.”

“I’ve heard about the fans and the 30,000 people, and how loud it is even when it’s not full.”

“The shirt has a lot of history, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Forest’s best years were in the 1970s and 1980s, but they are now considering a return to the English Premier League following a 22-year absence.

Horvath’s arrival is a major show of life for Forest, and it’s a sign of hope that the club hasn’t had in a long time as they try to finish in the top two of the English Football League Championship this season.