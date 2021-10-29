‘Not world class,’ says Graham Potter of Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool’s match.

Graham Potter, the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, thinks Mohamed Salah isn’t “world class,” but admits he has no idea how his squad will stop the in-form Liverpool forward.

Salah has scored in his last ten games (a 14-goal spree that culminated in a hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday), and with the Seagulls traveling to Anfield on Saturday, Potter knows his side will have their work cut out for them trying to contain Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King.’

Salah, according to Potter, isn’t only better than work class.

“That’s a very interesting question,” he remarked when asked how you stop the 29-year-old. He’s not world-class right now; he’s out-of-this-world!” He’s also doing well in all of the major games – Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United, to name a few.

“Unfortunately for us, he isn’t the only Liverpool player that is a top, top player. It’s a group effort. These best teams have fantastic individual players, but they are also a unit and a team, and that is something we must address.” Last season, after Burnley ended Jurgen Klopp’s 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League, Brighton were one of the teams to inflict six consecutive home defeats on Liverpool, but that was when matches were still played behind closed doors, and Potter admits their latest trip will be in very different circumstances.

“Of course, anything is conceivable,” he remarked, “but it is the most difficult footballing atmosphere there is.”

“I would argue that Anfield with a crowd is a very different animal than it is without one.

“If you want to achieve a result at Anfield, pretty much everything has to go your way.”

“You have to be perfect yourself, you have to be together, you have to be resilient, and you have to play at such a high level, and then you have to hope they have a bad day as well.” Because, while we are in the same league as them, we are not on their level.

“We can learn from and apply what we learned last season, but I believe we’ll have to step it up again.”

