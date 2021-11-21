‘Not the wisest move,’ say national media after Liverpool’s rout of Arsenal.

On Saturday, Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just four points.

Sadio Mane opened the opener after a quiet first half, giving Liverpool the advantage going into the break.

Jurgen Klopp’s team scored three more goals in the second half as the visitors struggled to retake control of the game.

Here’s a look at what the national press had to say about Liverpool’s performance.

Ian Whittell is a writer from the United Kingdom “This result and performance suggested that Liverpool’s pre-international break loss at West Ham United was an outlier, and that Jurgen Klopp’s team is returning to the unwavering consistency that helped them win the Premier League title two seasons ago.

“It was Klopp’s sixth consecutive Premier League victory in this Anfield match, with the aggregate score now standing at 22-4, and if it hadn’t been for Arsenal’s new England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, this latest defeat would have been even more lopsided than the defeat at the Etihad.

“The contest was brought to life, and almost turned around, by an improbable occurrence: Arteta and Klopp’s 32nd-minute touchline brawl.

“A fairly routine foul by Sadio Mané on Takehiro Tomiyasu had been the catalyst for what must rank as an early contender for overreaction of the season from the two managers, but, from Klopp’s point of view, it had the desired effect of weaponising an Anfield crowd who had been kept relatively subdued up to that point by a competent Arsenal display.”Andy Hunter, Liverpool FC

“On the touchline, Mikel Arteta stood toe-to-toe with Jürgen Klopp, but there is still a chasm between their teams on the pitch.

“Despite the confidence generated by an unbeaten run with daring youthful talent at the fore, Anfield has been host to recurring nightmares for Arsenal in recent times. Liverpool has now won six consecutive Premier League home games against Arsenal, scoring at least three goals in each of them.

“The fact that Aaron Ramsdale, the visiting goalkeeper, put up a strong performance despite conceding four goals reflects Liverpool’s superiority. Mane had headed past the new England international, but it took a flare-up in the 32nd minute to break the deadlock.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”