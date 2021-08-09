‘Not the first time,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Liverpool’s claim to Harvey Elliott and reveals Osasuna’s plans.

Harvey Elliott made a “huge stride” during pre-season, according to Jurgen Klopp, who explained the Liverpool youngster’s new role.

Elliott drew attention once more when he started in midfield against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday.

On his late substitute, the 18-year-old hit the woodwork with one curling effort and received a standing ovation from the 40,000-plus fans.

Elliott is now in line to make his complete Premier League debut against Norwich City on Saturday.

“He was good today, not for the first time,” Klopp added. He has the ability to play the position.

Harvey can play on the right flank and slammed the ball against the crossbar a little later, when he went up front and Mo (Salah) went into the center. There is no doubt that he can play a variety of positions.

“We wanted to see him in a deeper role in pre-season because as a young player, you have to learn a lot of things, and when you’re a little more outside, you get the ball from time to time, and we wanted him to be a little more engaged.

“He took a significant stride forward in preseason. If Harvey maintains his fitness, the football world will be quite excited.

“I enjoyed his performance tonight, and I liked his pre-season performance as well. It’s wonderful for us and for him.”

When Liverpool finish their pre-season preparations against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday evening, Elliott and the other ten starters will not be involved.

In a defense that includes Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, and Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate is likely to make his first home appearance after joining for £36 million from RB Leipzig.

Both Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, who have yet to play in pre-season, will be handed minutes, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curt Jones, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino are all pushing for a starting spot.

“Nobody who started today will be participating tomorrow, that is clear,” the Reds manager stated, “but we will have top, top players involved.”

“Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal, with a solid defensive line, an experienced midfield, and a dynamic attack in front of him.”

