'Not fascinating,' says Thomas Tuchel, as Liverpool take advantage of Chelsea's error.

Following his side’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated that he is not interested in the title chase.

Despite taking the lead twice at the London Stadium, West Ham came back to win thanks to blunders by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

With a last-gasp triumph at Wolves, Liverpool took advantage of the outcome to leapfrog Tuchel’s squad into first place.

Then, with a 3-1 win over Watford, Manchester City surged above Liverpool into first place, while Chelsea dropped to third.

Tuchel said he was more focused on individual matches after the defeat to the Hammers when asked about the title chase.

"At the moment, the race isn't intriguing," Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho remarked in his post-match press conference.

“What’s intriguing is always the next 90 minutes, and what’s interesting is having the appropriate focus, attitude, and attention to detail.”

“Right now, we’re not excellent enough in the specifics.” We make far too many major errors and must pay attention to the details.

“There’s no reason to start asking questions or doubting the broader picture.”

Chelsea appear to have encountered a snag in their form after being the early pacesetters in the Premier League.

The west London club has now shed seven points in their previous five league games, including this weekend’s defeat.

Tuchel also revealed that Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz were both substituted due to injury, adding to the club’s expanding list of injured players.

Despite the fact that Chelsea has lost ground to Liverpool and City in recent results, the German coach has dismissed suggestions that they are not performing at their best.

“He stated, “I didn’t see a drop in our performance against Man United or today.”

“I believe the performance is good enough to win the game, but what we plainly see is that we give up easy goals, which is unusual.”

“We make big errors, which lead to large opportunities, which lead to easy goals.” We’ve done it three times now, against Man United, Watford, and today.

"You can't expect to have an if you do something at this level."

