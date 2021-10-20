‘Not at all,’ Jurgen Klopp said of Naby Keita following Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp is confident that no blame should be placed on Naby Keita for Liverpool’s thrilling Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Reds blew a 2-0 lead before winning 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 78th-minute penalty.

Before being replaced at half-time, Keita, who had scored Liverpool’s second goal, was partly at fault in the build-up to both of Antoine Griezmann’s goals for Atletico.

Klopp, on the other hand, believes the Reds’ troubles before to the break were more complex than simply one player.

“First and foremost, it had nothing to do with Naby – we simply needed to improve our right-side defense,” the Reds manager explained.

“We were a little too wide, but Naby scored a goal and other things, and I had already spoken to him about it.

“Nobody should assume we played the first half – or the second half of the first half – because of Naby, in my opinion. Not in the least.

“He’s in great shape, but he played three games for Guinea there, 90 minutes in the Premier League, and then today.

“As I previously stated, I believe 45 minutes was the perfect amount of time.”

Klopp believes the half-time break was critical in providing his team with new tactical information.

He went on to say: “First and foremost, I was quite optimistic because we knew a lot more about them before the game; we knew exactly where the spaces were, where we needed to play, we simply didn’t do it, and we demonstrated two different scenarios.

“We made far too many simple passes around the formation rather than through or through it.

“When the game was tied at 2-2, I had no idea they’d start pursuing us down with the ball. They started the game in the exact way they wanted to, defending in the proper spots, winning the ball, and going for broke.

“They refused to change, so we had to go back to the beginning and figure out what we really wanted. That’s exactly what we did.”