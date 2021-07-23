Norway Marks Ten Years Since Neo-Nazi Massacre

Norway observes the tenth anniversary of the country’s bloodiest massacre in modern history on Thursday, with church bells tolling in memory of the 77 people murdered by neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik.

Until July 22, 2011, when Breivik detonated a bomb in Oslo, killing eight people, before going on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youngsters on the island of Utoya.

“I was 16 years old and I couldn’t decide which funerals to go to because there were so many,” said Astrid Eide Hoem, a survivor who has since become the leader of the Labour Party’s youth league (AUF), which organized the camp.

“I had never lost anyone close to me before, but also now, being in my mid-20s, I think about what would have become of them, the job they might have had, the children…”

The anniversary will be marked by a morning memorial event at the government offices, church masses, and another commemoration on Utoya in the afternoon. At 12 p.m. (1000 GMT), church bells will ring throughout the country.

Shortly after the assaults, then-Labour Party Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged to respond with “more democracy” and “more humanity”

However, ten years later, many survivors of Utoya believe that Norway has not fully confronted the ideology that led Breivik.

“The far-right ideas that inspired the attack are still a driving force for right-wing extremists at home and abroad,” Norway’s intelligence service (PST) said this week.

The PST stated that Breivik’s acts inspired other violent attacks over the last decade, including those against mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Oslo, Norway.

On Tuesday, vandals scribbled “Breivik was right” on a memorial for Benjamin Hermansen, who was murdered in 2001 by neo-Nazis in what was dubbed Norway’s “first racist crime”

Prime Minister Erna Solberg expressed her “sad and angry” upon learning of the graffiti.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in jail in 2012, when he was 42 years old. The extremist’s sentence can be prolonged forever, and he will almost certainly spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

Breivik had disguised himself as a police officer a year prior and planted the car bomb that exploded at the Oslo government buildings, killing eight people.

He then traveled to Utoya, where he searched for his remaining 69 victims, the most of them were youngsters.

Psychological trauma remains an open wound for many survivors.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.