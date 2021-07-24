Norway calls for an end to hatred ten years after a neo-Nazi massacre.

On July 22, 2011, 10 years after the attacks by right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, Norway’s prime minister appealed for the country to stand up against the hatred that killed 77 people.

“We must not allow hatred to flourish unchecked,” Erna Solberg said at a memorial event near the Norwegian government’s headquarters in Oslo.

Breivik detonated a bomb that killed eight people before embarking on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing adolescents on the island of Utoya, murdering another 69 people, the most of whom were teenagers.

Solberg told survivors and relatives of the victims that a lot has been accomplished in the last ten years to improve security and battle radicalization and extremism.

“We have to develop the most crucial readiness within each of us,” she said, adding that it would act as a “fortified bulwark against prejudice and hate speech, for empathy and tolerance.”

Until the attacks on July 22, 2011, the Scandinavian nation had been generally spared from extremist violence.

The anniversary will be marked by church masses and another celebration on Utoya in the afternoon, following the morning memorial ceremony at the government headquarters. Church bells will ring across the country at noon (1000 GMT).

Jens Stoltenberg, the then-Labour Party prime minister and current NATO head, promised to respond with “more democracy” and “more humanity” shortly after the assaults.

However, ten years later, many Utoya survivors believe that Norway has yet to really confront the mindset that drove Breivik.

“Deadly bigotry and right-wing extremism are still alive and well in our midst,” said Astrid Eide Hoem, a survivor who has since become the leader of the Labour Party’s youth league (AUF), which organized the camp.

She went on to say, “They live on the internet, they live at the dinner table, they live in a lot of individuals who a lot of (other) people listen to.”

“It is now, once and for all, that we must state unequivocally that we do not condone bigotry or hatred.”

“The far-right beliefs that motivated the attack are still a driving factor for right-wing extremists at home and abroad,” the Norwegian intelligence service (PST) warned this week.

According to the PST, Breivik’s acts inspired other violent attacks over the last decade, including those targeting mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Oslo, Norway.

On a memorial for Benjamin Hermansen, who was killed by, vandals scribbled “Breivik was right” on Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.