Northern Ireland’s Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown are backed for promising futures.

Cathcart has played alongside Cardiff’s Brown, 23, twice this week due to Jonny Evans’ injury, while Ballard, 21, was called into the Northern Ireland squad for Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Ukraine after helping Blackpool achieve promotion to League One at the weekend.

Cathcart was impressed by his younger team-mates, despite Northern Ireland failing to repeat their 3-0 success over Malta on Sunday in Dnipro.

“They are two newcomers to the team who have made an immediate impact.