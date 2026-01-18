Northampton Stun Scarlets with Todaro Hat-Trick in Thrilling 43-28 Victory

Northampton Saints secured a dominant 43-28 victory over the Scarlets in an action-packed Champions Cup clash at Franklin’s Gardens on January 18, 2026, with 19-year-old wing Edoardo Todaro’s first-half hat-trick proving pivotal in their progress to the last 16.

Late Scarlets Rally Falls Short

While Northampton looked set for an easy win, the Scarlets mounted a late surge that made for a nail-biting finish. The Welsh side, despite sitting at the bottom of the United Rugby Championship, showed renewed vigor under interim director Nigel Davies, who returned to the helm after more than a decade. The Scarlets were desperate for a bonus-point win to keep their European hopes alive, but it was not enough as the Saints proved resilient.

Northampton’s journey to the victory line was marked by the heroics of Todaro, whose three tries in the opening 40 minutes turned the game in the Saints’ favor. Despite an early scare from the Scarlets, who took a 14-10 lead thanks to tries from Ryan Elias and Archie Hughes, Todaro’s quick-fire double and a third before the break—after Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias was sin-binned for repeated scrum infringements—gave the Saints the momentum they needed. The Italian winger’s performance has been one of the breakout stories of the season, with nine tries in 11 appearances in his first professional season.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of the season, and I’m just glad to be here,” Todaro said after receiving the Player of the Match award. “I don’t mind playing on the wing, I like the ball in my hands and enjoy beating defenders.”

The Saints were not without their flaws. Handling errors and defensive lapses threatened to derail their dominant position, allowing Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow to engineer a fightback. Costelow’s solo try in the 67th minute, followed by a brilliant assist to Jac Davies for another score, reduced Northampton’s lead to just five points. The Saints were in danger of losing control, but their veteran players stepped up when it mattered most.

With the scoreline tight, Northampton’s resilience shone through. Anthony Belleau, playing despite a severe mouth injury that had left him missing three teeth, converted a crucial penalty before Callum Chick sealed the victory with a try in the dying moments of the match.

The victory guarantees the Saints a home tie in the last 16, following a vital bounce-back performance after their recent loss to Bordeaux. While the win was far from flawless, the result was a significant step towards their European aspirations.

Despite their defeat, the Scarlets showed promising signs of revival under Davies. Their performance highlighted attacking promise and resilience, even if their weaknesses—particularly at the scrum—ultimately cost them the game. The Scarlets are now left to regroup as they return to their United Rugby Championship campaign.

Looking ahead, Northampton will hope for a swift recovery for fly-half Fin Smith, who remains sidelined with a calf strain, ahead of their knockout-stage preparations. Meanwhile, the Scarlets, though eliminated from Europe, can take heart from their spirited display and will hope to build on this in the months ahead.