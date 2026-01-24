Northampton Saints Seize Top Spot with Thrilling 43-29 Win Over Sale Sharks

Northampton Saints roared back to the top of the Gallagher Premiership after a thrilling 43-29 victory over Sale Sharks at the CorpAcq Stadium on January 24, 2026. The match, which saw six lead changes, ended with Northampton delivering a decisive late surge, clinching their first win in Sale for seven years and dealing a blow to the Sharks’ playoff hopes.

Late Surge Seals Saints’ Victory

The game began at a frantic pace, with Northampton taking an early 14-0 lead. Wing Tommy Freeman opened the scoring within the first seven minutes, capitalizing on a slick pass from fly-half Alex Mitchell. Moments later, midfielder Rory Hutchinson crossed over in the left corner, doubling the advantage for the visitors. Both tries were converted by French international Anthony Belleau.

Sale responded strongly, with scrum-half Raffi Quirke exploiting a gap to dive over, followed by England fly-half George Ford’s conversion to reduce the deficit. The momentum shifted further when Sale’s Tom Curry was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, yet Northampton failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage. Ford’s penalty just before halftime brought Sale to within four points, at 14-10.

In a dramatic second half, Sale took the lead for the first time when Carpenter finished off a slick move initiated by Quirke and Ford. The Sharks continued to trade blows with the Saints, with Northampton’s Robbie Smith muscling over for a try, only for Sale’s O’Flaherty to reply with one of his own, converted by Ford. The game reached its climax when Sale led 29-26, but Northampton responded with tries from Edoardo Todaro and Josh Kemeny to reclaim the advantage.

The final moments of the match saw Saints secure their victory with two more tries, including a spectacular effort from substitute Henry Pollock, who sprinted from halfway to touch down. Despite some controversy over Freeman’s involvement in the build-up, the try was allowed to stand, and Belleau’s conversion sealed the win at 43-29.

The victory moved Northampton to 8-2 in the Premiership, putting them two points clear at the top of the table. For Sale, the loss all but ended their playoff hopes, leaving them 16 points adrift of fourth place.

Coaches React to a Chaotic Match

Sale’s director of rugby, Alex Sanderson, was blunt in his assessment of the match: “We came up short in too many areas—set-piece, scrum dominance, and collisions around the rucks. That gave them momentum and they were able to score almost at will. Realistically, this is probably us done for the play-offs, but we’re not giving up on the season. We still have scalps to take.”

Saints head coach Phil Dowson praised his team’s resilience, highlighting the emotional intensity from Sale: “We knew it would be tough, especially after they came out fighting in the second half. The game got chaotic in the wind, but we stuck to our plan and got over the line in the end. It’s been a long time coming here, so this win feels extra sweet.”

With the Six Nations break now underway, Northampton head into the break sitting pretty at the top of the Premiership, their attacking flair and newfound steel making them the team to beat. For Sale, the defeat leaves them to regroup for the final rounds, with their playoff dream now a distant hope.