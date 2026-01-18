Northampton Saints Secure Home Advantage in Champions Cup Knockouts

Northampton Saints secured their place in the knockout rounds of the Investec Champions Cup with a hard-fought 43-28 victory over Scarlets on January 18, 2026. Despite a late surge from the Welsh side, the Saints held on to clinch second place in their group and a valuable home tie in the round of 16.

The game at Franklin’s Gardens was a thrilling encounter, as Northampton initially seemed to be cruising to victory with a commanding 33-14 lead. The Saints were led by the dazzling performance of 19-year-old wing Edoardo Todaro, who scored a first-half hat-trick that put his team in control. His electric pace and clinical finishing earned him the Man of the Match award, with supporters marveling at the young Italian’s maturity on the field.

Ollie Sleightholme and Craig Wright added to Northampton’s score in the second half, pushing the lead to a seemingly unassailable margin. However, Scarlets refused to go down without a fight. Tries from Sam Costelow and Jac Davies in the closing stages narrowed the gap, bringing the game to the edge of a dramatic finish. The tense atmosphere in the stadium reflected the growing threat of an upset as Scarlets fought back with vigor.

With just minutes remaining and the scoreline tightening, Northampton fly-half Anthony Belleau stepped up under pressure. Filling in for the injured Fin Smith, Belleau slotted a crucial penalty in the 76th minute, easing the nerves of the home fans and extending the Saints’ lead. Belleau’s composed finish was a testament to his ability to perform in high-pressure situations, a key moment for a player who had only recently been thrust into the limelight.

Saints Secure Home Tie, Scarlets Left to Regroup

Despite a final push from Scarlets, Northampton refused to let up. In overtime, Callum Chick sealed the victory with a late try, adding another five points and ensuring a bonus point for the Saints. The final whistle blew with the score at 43-28, a result that not only guaranteed the win but also secured the bonus point needed to finish second in the group. That second-place finish places Northampton in a strong position heading into the knockout stages, with a home tie to look forward to in the round of 16.

For Scarlets, the defeat was disappointing, but their spirited performance against one of Europe’s top teams offered a silver lining. Their late rally demonstrated resilience, but ultimately it was not enough to overcome Northampton’s dominant first-half display. Scarlets now turn their attention to regrouping for the next phase of the competition.

Elsewhere in the Champions Cup, Saracens were embroiled in a tense encounter with Glasgow on January 17, marked by tactical substitutions and disciplinary issues. Saracens faced the challenge of playing a portion of the match with a man down after a yellow card to Gonzalez in the 21st minute. However, the depth of Saracens’ squad, including key substitutions, helped them maintain pressure throughout the match. As the game unfolded, the tactical chess match between the two sides underscored the competitiveness of European rugby.

With the group stages now concluded, attention shifts to the knockout rounds. Northampton’s impressive victory has set them up with a home advantage, while teams like Scarlets and Saracens will look to bounce back. The drama and excitement of the Champions Cup are far from over, and rugby fans are in for an exhilarating ride as Europe’s best battle for continental glory.