Northampton Saints Secure 43-28 Win Over Scarlets in Champions Cup Showdown

Northampton Saints dominated Scarlets 43-28 at Franklin’s Gardens on January 18, 2026, as they capitalized on the Welsh side’s scrum weaknesses and a stunning hat-trick from young Italian wing Edoardo Todaro. While Scarlets showed an improved attacking structure under interim director of rugby Nigel Davies, their frailties at the set piece ultimately proved costly, ending their European hopes.

Scarlets’ Early Push Fizzles Amid Set-Piece Struggles

The clash was a must-win for Scarlets, who were already bottom of the United Rugby Championship and facing a winless European campaign. Despite their position, Scarlets started strongly with early pressure in the Northampton 22. Taine Plumtree’s charge-down of a box kick from Alex Mitchell allowed Ryan Elias to score the opening try, with Sam Costelow adding the extras for a 7-0 lead. However, Northampton quickly hit back. After sustained pressure, a long pass from Mitchell put Todaro in for a try, with Anthony Belleau’s conversion leveling the score.

Scarlets, though, responded with a slick attacking move that saw Ellis Mee race up the sideline before an offload sent Archie Hughes over for their second try. Costelow’s conversion stretched the lead to 14-7. Northampton seemed rattled but responded in kind, exploiting a series of Scarlets’ penalties at scrum time. A sin bin for Scarlets’ Kemsley Mathias allowed Todaro to score his second try in the corner after a powerful driving maul.

As the game headed toward halftime, Northampton found their rhythm. A smooth offload from full-back James Ramm set up Todaro for his third try, a remarkable hat-trick that saw the Saints take a 19-14 lead into the break. Scarlets’ scrum woes were evident, and Northampton was increasingly dominant at the set piece.

Second Half Surge Seals the Deal for Northampton

The second half began with a fired-up Northampton side looking to build on their lead. Belleau orchestrated a backline move that put Ollie Sleightholme over for a try. His conversion extended the lead further. The Saints continued to press their advantage, and after a powerful driving lineout, replacement hooker Craig Wright scored a fifth try for Northampton, bringing the score to 33-14.

Scarlets, however, refused to give in. Led by captain Josh Macleod, they rallied and pulled back to 33-28 with a try from Costelow and a brilliant chip from the fly-half setting up Jac Davies for another score. The visitors were full of heart, but Northampton kept their composure. Belleau slotted a penalty to make it a two-score game, and Callum Chick sealed the win with a late try from close range.

Northampton’s attacking power was evident throughout, with Todaro’s clinical finishing the standout moment of the match. The win lifts them to the top of Pool 4 with momentum heading into the break. For Scarlets, the result marks the end of their Champions Cup campaign, but their improved attacking play under Davies, coupled with the spirit shown, provided some positives despite the disappointing loss.

As the Champions Cup takes a break until Easter, Northampton will be eager to maintain their momentum, with seeding implications still to be resolved. For Scarlets, attention now turns to their domestic duties, but the lessons learned from their European campaign will serve them well as they look to bounce back in the United Rugby Championship.