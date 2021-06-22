Northampton have signed goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Walsall.

Liam Roberts, a goalkeeper from Walsall, has joined Northampton.

Since making his debut in 2016, the 26-year-old has made 149 appearances for the Saddlers and has agreed to a one-year contract with Northampton for undisclosed compensation.

“Liam joins with plenty of League One and League Two experience behind him,” Cobblers manager Jon Brady said on the club’s official website.

“Additionally, he is at a terrific age and has the ability to progress much more.

“He was the number one at his previous club for the majority of the last four seasons, he has a significant number of games under his belt, and he has put in some outstanding performances during that period.

“As we get closer to pre-season training, Liam is another crucial member of our squad in place.”