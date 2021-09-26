North Macedonia is holding its first high-stakes census in 20 years.

Ilina Dimitrijevska has been walking for hours every day since early September, inviting people to participate in North Macedonia’s first census in nearly two decades.

Her job may seem simple enough, but the census is nonetheless a delicate topic because of the possible impact on the country’s minorities.

The long-delayed census in this little Balkan country – which earned independence in 1991 after the break-up of Yugoslavia and came dangerously close to civil war in 2001 – is far from being a conventional statistical exercise.

Special privileges, such as the language used in official state-to-citizen correspondence or ethnic quotas for public-sector jobs, are contingent on a minority group accounting for at least 20% of the population.

According to the most recent census, 64 percent of the population were Macedonians, and 25 percent were ethnic Albanians.

The remainder was made up of Turks, Roma, Serbs, and other ethnicities.

The majority of the population in the Ilinden municipality near Skopje, where Dimitrijevska has been pounding the pavements, is Macedonian.

After verifying people’s identities, the young woman conducts interviews with them before moving on to the next residence.

“It’s going really well here; no enumerators have been turned away,” she told AFP.

“There were a couple of families where we had to return multiple times, but everything is now finished.”

Every ten years, the European Union-aspirant country is supposed to conduct a census.

The most recent one, however, occurred in 2002, less than a year after an armed war between ethnic Albanian rebels and government troops that was only brought to a stop by international intervention.

The ethnic Albanian minority, which had complained of discrimination and limited opportunities and representation, received more rights as part of a peace agreement.

The census, which was supposed to take place in 2011, was hampered by political squabbles and mistrust, with both parties claiming the other would rig the results.

Experts estimate that the population has decreased to roughly 1.6 to 1.7 million since the last census as a result of mass exodus, fueling fears that reduced numbers could jeopardize rights.

“If this census fails, there is no way to get people to open their doors the next time,” Xhelal Jakupi, a member of the Saraj census panel, told AFP.

For the time being, the procedure in the rural area around Skopje, which is largely populated by ethnic Albanians, is proceeding peacefully.

"We registered our family and everything went smoothly… It is, in my opinion, the.