North Lanarkshire Charities Invited to Apply for £63,000 Community Fund

Charitable organizations across North Lanarkshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of a new £63,000 fund set up by Barratt and David Wilson Homes. The initiative, aimed at supporting healthy, active communities, will provide grants to local groups working to promote physical activity and improve wellbeing in the region.

The Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland 2026 Community Fund is part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable communities. Each eligible organization can receive up to £1,500 to support projects that encourage an active lifestyle, improve local facilities, and create new opportunities for residents.

Supporting Health and Wellbeing in Communities

Launched in anticipation of a landmark year for Scottish sport, including the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games and Scotland’s participation in the FIFA World Cup, the fund aims to make a lasting impact. According to Andy Curran, Managing Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, the goal is not just to build homes, but to help build thriving communities. “Our 2026 Community Fund is designed to support organizations that inspire healthier, more active lifestyles and make sport accessible to everyone,” he said.

The fund is open exclusively to registered charities based in areas where Barratt and David Wilson Homes are active, including North, East, and West Scotland. The projects eligible for support range from youth sports programs to improvements in recreational facilities, such as local playgrounds, walking trails, and fitness initiatives that encourage all age groups to participate in physical activity.

Communities across North Lanarkshire, including developments at Lennox Gardens in Glenboig, Earls Rise in Stepps, and Torrance Park in Holytown, stand to benefit from this funding. These new communities are part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ongoing efforts to strengthen local areas and improve the quality of life for residents.

The 2026 Community Fund is funded by the Barratt Redrow Foundation, the charitable arm of Barratt Redrow, which is dedicated to supporting communities across the UK. Applications for funding will be accepted until October 30, 2026, with successful applicants being selected throughout the year. Interested charities can find more details and apply through the Barratt Redrow Foundation website.

For more information on the application process and eligibility requirements, visit www.barrattredrowfoundation.org.uk/faqs.