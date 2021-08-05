Norman Whiteside praises Everton veteran Billy Bingham, saying: ‘I had goose bumps’ – David Beckham treatment and a skill that even Alex Ferguson couldn’t match.

On the 90th birthday of his former boss, Norman Whiteside paid tribute to Billy Bingham, an ex-Everton player and manager.

Bingham, a right-winger who scored 26 goals in 98 games for the Blues, was a member of Harry Catterick’s League Championship-winning team in 1962/63.

He succeeded his former Blues boss Caterick in the Goodison Park dugout in May 1973, after commencing his management career across the road at Southport. He remained in command of the club for three-and-a-half years.

Bingham made fellow Belfast boy Whiteside, who had only played two first-team games for Manchester United at the time, the youngest player in World Cup history when he selected him for Northern Ireland against Yugoslavia at the 1982 finals in Spain at the age of 17 years and 42 days – a record that still stands today.

“Billy was amazing for me,” Whiteside told The Washington Newsday. He was so confident in me that he threw me in at the deep end.

“Billy Bingham is watching you in the reserves, and if you keep going, you never know what can happen,” our physio at Manchester United, Jim McGregor, who also worked for Northern Ireland, would tell me.

“Our coach Eric Harrison, who is also an ex-Evertonian, told me that Billy was interested and that I should keep doing what I was doing, and I received the call to travel to the training camp in Brighton and then to the World Cup.

“At that age, you just go with the flow because you don’t know any better.

“People like Pat Jennings, Sammy McIlroy, Martin O’Neill, and Gerry Armstrong were in the crowd, but the older ones were more anxious than me.

“I’d just turned 17 and had just left school, and they were asking me, ‘Are you all right?’ and I asked, “Are you all right?”

“At first, I took everything in stride, but I got a lot of press because I broke Pele’s record (as the youngest player in the World Cup), which was intimidating because it was the first time I’d actually faced the press.

“You speak about David Beckham moving to the Los Angeles Galaxy, but when I was announced, our hotel was like that. You were unable to move. “It was half.” “The summary comes to an end.”