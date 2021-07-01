Norman Lee is ecstatic to be the sole Pretender in Tipperary.

With a resolute performance in the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary, Sole Pretender delivered trainer Norman Lee a historic triumph.

The Paul Townend-trained seven-year-old, who finished fifth in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, was sent off as the 5-4 favorite against seven challengers, six of whom wore the green and gold of JP McManus.

If Magic Tricks had not been declared a non-runner in the Grade Three race, there would have been seven McManus-owned runners.

As none of the others got into it, he was conspicuous from flag-fall alongside Effernock Fizz and Darasso.

When Effernock Fizz began to fade before the second-last, the market leader was left with only Darasso to contend with – and a fluent jump at the finish sealed the deal, with two lengths separating them at the line. Modus finished third, 18 lengths behind the winner.

“To win our first graded race is incredible, and we are fortunate to even have a horse to compete in one, let alone win one,” Lee said. He is a credit to his owner and the rest of the household.

“We thought he could be a little short today, but every time we believe that, he proves himself to be adequate and always present. Paul offered him a fantastic ride and took him to the outskirts for better ground.

“He has a good enough rating, and even if he didn’t win by a large margin, we’ll keep him in graded company and consider the Galway Hurdle. He has no right to go up.”

We’ll treat him like the superstar he is.

“We have a dozen horses in at home, and he is our stable star,” the trainer stated. The last day, I don’t think three miles worked at Grade One level. We’ll try for a Grade One race again next year – he might be a horse who wins Grade Twos and Threes, but we’ll keep dreaming with him.

“We are ecstatic with him, and Michael (Hogan, his owner) is really important to him, as horses of his caliber typically are. (This is a brief piece.)