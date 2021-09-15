“Nobody wanted to take him,” Faustino Asprilla says of James Rodriguez’s future at Everton.

Everton’s James Rodriguez has yet to make an appearance this season, and Colombian icon Faustino Asprilla has expressed concern for his countryman.

Last summer, the former Real Madrid player was a big name for the Toffees, as he was reunited with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance throughout his first season, Rodriguez has yet to be picked in any matchday squads under new manager Rafa Benitez.

The playmaker was anticipated to leave Everton during the transfer season, but Asprilla has explained why he believes Rodriguez has stayed with the Blues.

“I met an agent in Barranquilla during the [World Cup] qualifiers,” Asprilla stated.

“We met in a restaurant,” says the narrator. He is Italian and speaks excellent Spanish. He works with Manchester residents.

“He gave me a tale about how James, who is currently on the market, was offered to every team in Italy, but no one wanted to accept him because of his Twitch communication issues. They were even given half of the salary.”

Rodriguez, a talismanic figure when at his best, sparked outrage last month when he acknowledged on Twitch that he had no idea who Everton’s next opponent was ahead of their trip to Leeds.

Everton’s number 19 was left out of the most recent national team selection, despite having won a £63 million move to Real Madrid following a succession of brilliant performances for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup. He also missed the Copa America this summer due to injury.

Despite his impressive background, former Newcastle striker Asprilla is concerned that Rodriguez may be unable to find a new club during the transfer window.

“He is a highly significant agent, and he told me that without me asking. Nobody welcomed him, despite the fact that he is the best player in the World Cup,” he reportedly told ESPN’s Equipo F show.

“When a footballer establishes a name, it is easy to track them down in Europe.

“What concerns me is that they will have to call James to auction off all of the teams, and no.”

