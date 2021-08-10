‘Nobody cares,’ says Liverpool striker following his transfer to a ‘big club.’

Liam Millar, a former Liverpool youth star, has called his departure from the club a “no-brainer.”

Last month, the Canadian forward left Liverpool for FC Basel for a sum of £1.3 million, ending a five-year affiliation with the Reds.

Millar joined Liverpool’s Academy in 2016 and has played for both the Under-18s and Under-23s during his tenure at the club.

In recent seasons, the 21-year-old has also had loan periods at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic, where he was praised by both sets of supporters for his efforts.

Millar’s only senior debut came in February 2020, when Liverpool met Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield, although he never made it to the first team.

Due to a lack of first-team opportunities, the attacker, like Harry Wilson, thought he had little choice but to pursue other alternatives.

“I always believed one day I will get my chance at Liverpool — I never stopped believing,” he told NTOF of his time with the club.

“However, the chances of my receiving my opportunity were dwindling. With where I’m at in my career, it was a no-brainer to make a move to another large club.

“I appreciate all Liverpool has done for me, but I need to play regular minutes for a top club. It was crucial for me to make my Liverpool debut. I aspired to be a member of the first team. Yes, it was a U23s team, but no one seems to mind.

“People will say it was a youth team, but I can say I was a Liverpool player. That meant a lot to me since I was the first Canadian to play for Liverpool. It was a great honor for me, and it will be with me for the rest of my life. It’s a significant achievement.”

Millar has already made three appearances for Basel, who are currently in first place in the Swiss Super League after three games.

“They are a large club, and they are well-known in the United Kingdom for being Champions League participants,” continued the former Liverpool Academy product.

"I believe that is the finest step forward for my career. Who knows, I could have gone to the English Championship or the Scottish Premiership. But."