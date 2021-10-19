No other club can equal Atletico Madrid’s advantage against Liverpool.

The 5-0 win over Watford was made all the more stunning by the absence of two crucial players.

After returning late from international duty, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson and important midfielder Fabinho were forced to sit out the encounter.

Instead, after defeating Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, the two Brazilians were told to fly to Madrid rather than Merseyside in order to be ready to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Alisson, in particular, will be up against Jan Oblak, one of the few goalkeepers in the world capable of matching his ability between the sticks.

It can be difficult to completely quantify a goalkeeper’s impact, but Expected Goals (xG) can be used to get a sense of what he or she is up to.

Expected Goals provides insight into the likelihood of a goal being scored by taking into account factors like shot placement, and it tends to provide an accurate evaluation of whether a team deserved less or more goals based on its shots.

Goalkeepers can employ post-shot xG since it focuses on shots that strike the target and considers the quality and trajectory of the shot, thereby linking to shot-stopping.

Based on his league performances dating back to 2017, Alisson was anticipated to concede about 133.6 goals based on the shots on target he’s faced, but he’s only allowed 110 goals to hit the net (excluding own goals).

That effectively indicates he’s stopped shots at a higher-than-average level, outperforming expectations by 23.6 goals.

Saving more than expected implies above-average performance, but saving less than expected indicates the inverse.

Over the same time period, some of his classmates have outperformed him, but few can match Alisson’s level of overachievement.

Oblak is one of the few who can; since 2017, the Slovenian has outperformed by 32.9 goals, which is fairly extraordinary and reflects his exceptional performance under Diego Simeone.

Over the same time frame, Manchester City’s Ederson has overperformed by only 6.9 goals, Everton’s Jordan Pickford has saved generally in line with expectations, while Southampton’s Alex McCarthy has underperformed by 8.2 goals.

Liverpool discovered how valuable Oblak was at their expense.