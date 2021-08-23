‘No one has to call me,’ Jurgen Klopp said of his Liverpool contract and Germany position.

When asked if he will extend his contract with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has remained tight-lipped about his future plans.

Klopp has a contract with Liverpool that runs until the summer of 2024, and he has already completed contracts with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds have won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League under his leadership.

However, when asked about the possibility of extending his stay at Anfield, Klopp confesses that there is no reason to do so at this time due to the remaining time on his present contract.

In answer to a question regarding a prospective contract extension, he told German tabloid Bild, “There’s no use in adding anything because it’s still so long.”

“How am I supposed to predict what will happen in three years? The majority of them have no idea where they’ll be in two or three weeks.”

After Joachim Low confirmed his retirement from the role in March, reports in his hometown stated that Klopp was one of two main candidates for the Germany job.

However, the Liverpool manager ruled himself out of contention at the moment, stating his intention to stay at the club until 2024.

Low was subsequently replaced by Hansi Flick, a former Bayern Munich coach who signed a three-year deal with the German FA.

And Klopp has stated that if he leaves Liverpool in the summer of 2024, he has no intention of immediately replacing Flick, who will be required to serve another year in the post.

“If 2024 is over for me in Liverpool, then I’ll take a year off first,” he remarked.

“Hansi Flick’s contract would have to be extended until 2025 for me to consider it. In 2024, no one needs to contact me.”

While the Reds manager also paid respect to Bayern Munich legend and Germany legend Gerd Muller, who tragically died last week.

During his 15 years with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, Muller scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games, and Klopp confesses he was inspired by the German attacker.

“It was around my birthday in 1974, and it was the final. Rainer Bonhof’s cross was the source of his goal. It appears to be.” “The summary comes to an end.”