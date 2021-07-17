‘No one gave a t***,’ said the narrator. – Everton and Liverpool supporters sent a strong message to Rafa Benitez.

Everton’s contentious recruitment of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has many people on both sides of Stanley Park scratching their heads.

Blues and Reds fans have been attempting to wrap their heads around the idea of the former Kop Idol taking control at Goodison Park and what it means for both fanbases.

Arsenal icon George Graham’s following tenure at Tottenham Hotspur is arguably the closest historical parallel in the game.

In an effort to learn from that experience, spoke with a couple of well-known broadcasters who are also football fans from both sides of the north London divide in a two-part program.

In the early years of BBC soap opera EastEnders, Arsenal supporter Lofty Holloway gained national prominence.

He later ghost-wrote David Beckham’s autobiography and continues to write books, produce documentaries, and work on EA Sports’ FIFA computer game.

Former editor of the New Musical Express and Q magazine, and a Tottenham supporter.

He is a regular host on talkSPORT radio, where he broadcasts the Trans Europe Express programme, a weekly round-up of football from around Europe.

Jurgen Klopp’s appointment as Liverpool manager should help soften the sting of Rafa Benitez’s departure to Everton in the same manner that Arsenal fans shrugged off George Graham’s entrance at Tottenham Hotspur, but rest assured that his new employers “have got a good one.”

Tom Watt, who was watching Arsene Wenger’s double winners implement the footballing French revolution at Highbury in 1998 when Graham returned to north London from Leeds United to take over at White Hart Lane, agreed.

“I think now having Jurgen Klopp would offer Liverpool fans a sense of perspective when it comes to Rafa Benitez coming to Everton,” Watt, 65, told The Washington Newsday.

“On Merseyside, however, there is a very different kind of football culture, and I am conscious of it. The whole myth of the so-called “Friendly Derby” – everyone on Merseyside knows it’s not true.

“However, if I extrapolate what happened with George to Merseyside, I believe Everton supporters will be more upset with Benitez’s move than.”

