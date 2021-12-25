‘No one could have done that,’ Diogo Jota says of Liverpool’s ‘impossible’ feat.

Liverpool’s ‘excellent’ Diogo Jota has been hailed by Paul Robinson after a spectacular run of form for the Reds.

In Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final triumph over Leicester City, the Portugal striker added to his goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham with another strike and the decisive penalty.

As 22 games this season, Jota has scored 10 goals and added two assists, and he has arguably supplanted Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s first-choice front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

When Salah and Mane leave for the African Cup of Nations in January, the 24-year-old will become even more important to the Reds.

Former England goalkeeper Robinson lauded Jota’s recent performances, as well as the courage he displayed in switching from Wolves when it appeared he might struggle to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

“Every time I watch him, I’m blown away.” “According to Football Insider, Robinson said.

“There was always a lot of speculation about who could break the front three, and many people believed no one could.

“Jota has accomplished what appears to be impossible.

“The club done its homework on him since his mentality on and off the field is outstanding.” He’s a fantastic fit for that group.

“His movement on and off the ball is fantastic, and he always appears to be on the verge of scoring.” He’s proven to be a great signing.” Jota joined the Reds for £41 million from Wolves in the summer of last year, and since then he has scored 25 goals in 52 outings for the club.