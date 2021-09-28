‘No one comes close to Roger Hunt.’ – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to the club’s “giant.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid respect to World Cup champion Roger Hunt, who died at the age of 83.

Hunt, Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer, died at home on Monday night after a protracted illness.

Hunt is the club’s second-highest goal scorer in all competitions, with 285 goals in 492 appearances between 1958 and 1969.

He was instrumental in Liverpool’s promotion from Division Two to Division One in 1962, and he went on to win the title in 1964 and 1966, as well as scoring in the Reds’ first-ever FA Cup final victory over Leeds United in 1965.

Hunt also helped England win the 1966 World Cup, playing every minute of the tournament and scored three goals before helping England defeat West Germany 4-2 in the final.

And Klopp believes that the attributes that made ‘Sir Roger’ so popular among Reds fans during his career would have served him well in today’s squad.

“It’s very terrible news, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“Unfortunately, it feels like we’re saying goodbye to these icons of our club much too often right now.

“There is no doubt that Roger Hunt is the most important player in the history of Liverpool FC.

“To be the goalscoring catalyst for the Shankly squad to really earn promotion and then go on to win those valuable league titles and the FA Cup places him in a group of LFC heroes who are responsible for making us the club we are today.

“Not only that, but he also won the World Cup in 1966.

“I’m told the Kop dubbed him ‘Sir Roger’ because of his accomplishments. I believe he would have blended in nicely with our current team as a goalscorer who never stopped working to aid his teammates.

“In the next days, we will commemorate, honor, and pay tribute to Sir Roger.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone,” says the narrator.

Meanwhile, the Football Association has paid tribute to Hunt, with a special tribute planned for the World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley next month.

“With the loss of Roger Hunt, English football has lost another great,” stated FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

