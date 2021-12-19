‘No apology, no explanation,’ an ex-referee says of the decision not to dismiss Harry Kane in Tottenham’s match against Liverpool.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Harry Kane should have been sent off for his’reckless’ charge on Andy Robertson during Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

After a studs-up tackle on the Reds’ left-back in the first half, Kane was lucky to stay on the pitch.

Spurs attacker Harry Kane was cautioned by referee Paul Tierney, and VAR determined that the incident was not a clear and obvious error by the official.

Tierney did, however, fire Robertson after consulting the pitch side monitor for a violent lunge on Spurs fullback Emerson Royal.

Liverpool fans are enraged after a furious Kane tackle and a VAR demand for a Tottenham penalty.

After missing Liverpool’s match against Spurs, Thiago Alcantara is accused of having positive Covid.

Kane should have gotten his marching orders, according to Hackett, who was the head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

‘How can Harry Kane continue to play after that reckless challenge that put an opponent’s safety in jeopardy?’ Hackett expressed himself on Twitter.

‘Excessive force was used. A serious challenge for foul play, a red card, and yet another refereeing blunder.

‘When major mistakes are committed, there is a lack of accountability.’ ‘There will be no apologies or explanations, so go ahead and do what you want, boys!’ How can he defend an out-of-control athlete who uses excessive force? Why doesn’t VAR propose that the referee look at the monitor for assistance? That’s why it’s there in the first place.

‘VAR correctly recommends referee Tierney to assess Liverpool’s Robertson’s red card, which was correctly issued. Why didn’t VAR do the same thing with Kane? Both offenses resulted in a red card.’ Spurs seized the lead early in the first half thanks to Kane’s close-range finish, but Diogo Jota’s header brought the Reds level at the break.

Liverpool took a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute when Robertson headed them in front, but Heung Min-Son equalized moments later thanks to an Alisson blunder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now three points behind league leaders Manchester City after the draw.