NLCS Predictions, Betting Odds, and TV Schedule For The 2021 Playoff Series: Dodgers vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will meet in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season. The defending champions are anticipated to have an easier time returning to the World Series one year after eliminating Atlanta in seven games.

In the 2021 NLCS, the Dodgers are big betting favorites over the Braves. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles has -225 odds to win the series. One day before the series begins, Atlanta is a +186 underdog.

According to the latest odds, the Dodgers winning the series in five games is the most likely scenario. Los Angeles is a +360 favorite in six, while the Dodgers are a +500 favorite in seven.

The Braves have a +550 chance of winning the series in seven games and a +700 chance of beating the Dodgers in six games.

It’s simple to see why the odds are stacked so heavily in favor of Los Angeles. The Dodgers weren’t just the superior club throughout the regular season; they were by far the best.

The Dodgers finished 17.5 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East standings with a 106-56 record. In terms of ERA and runs scored, the Dodgers lead the National League. In both categories, Atlanta came in third and fourth place.

The National League Championship Series begins less than 48 hours after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in Game 5 of their NLDS series. The best record in baseball was held by San Francisco, which was one game ahead of Los Angeles.

In the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in four games. With a 1.54 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP, the Braves’ pitching staff led the way. Atlanta’s.697 OPS is higher than any other NL team in the postseason this year.

The Braves have cause to be optimistic about their chances of pulling off an upset. Last year, Atlanta came close to pulling it off when Los Angeles won a larger percentage of its games during its World Series run. The Braves led the series 3-1 before dropping three consecutive games, including Game 6 and Game 7 by a combined three runs.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 NLCS was played at a neutral site. Atlanta holds home-field advantage versus Los Angeles this time. The Braves are 48-35 at home, including the playoffs. The Dodgers were 10 games poorer on the road than they were at home during the regular season.