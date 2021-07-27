Nishiya, a 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder, has become the first female Olympic champion.

Momiji Nishiya of Japan became one of the youngest Olympic champions when she won the inaugural women’s skateboarding gold on Monday at the age of 13 years and 330 days.

Nishiya finished ahead of Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who, at 13 years and 203 days, might have become the world’s youngest individual Olympic champion, and Funa Nakayama of Japan, who was 16 at the time.

In skateboarding’s Olympic debut, Nishiya starred in the tricks component, scoring 15.26 to give the hosts a clean sweep of the street discipline.

Her performance was similar to that of her Japan teammate Yuto Horigome, who won the men’s title on Sunday with a spectacular sequence of routines.

Marjorie Gestring of the United States is still the youngest individual Olympic champion, having won the 3m springboard at the 1936 Berlin Games at the age of 13 years and 268 days.

Skaters have two 45-second runs on the apparatus and five chances to do a one-off trick. Their ultimate total is made up of their top four scores out of a possible seven.

Skateboarding is one of four new sports debuting in Tokyo, alongside surfing, sport climbing, and karate, in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.