Nine Liverpool players’ contracts are up for renewal, and here’s what could happen next.

Over the next 12 months, Jurgen Klopp will be faced with a lot of contract issues at Liverpool.

The Reds have four players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season in 2022.

Then, in 2023, five more first-team players will have their contracts expire, leaving Klopp and incoming sporting director Julian Ward with a lot of work to accomplish.

In this article, we look at what is likely to happen to Liverpool players whose contracts expire in the next 18 months.

James Milner, who has been a crucial player at Anfield since his arrival in 2015, signed a new two-year contract in the summer of 2019.

The vice-captain may be in his mid-30s, but Liverpool would not be in the same position as they are now without him.

Milner will be 36 years old when his contract expires, and there has long been speculation about a return to Leeds United.

However, given that the experienced midfielder is frequently spotted in the dugout when not playing for the first team, there’s a good chance he’ll stay on as a coach. Keep an eye on this one.

For what he’s done for Liverpool, Divock Origi’s name will be forever carved in the club’s history.

Origi has had to settle for a second-fiddle role since Jurgen Klopp chose for a well-known front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane, but it’s one he enjoys.

Origi’s current contract is slated to expire next summer, while there are rumors that the club has the option to extend it for another 12 months.

Origi has proven his worth on numerous occasions despite not being a frequent starter. However, while the prospects of his getting a new contract are small, it is not completely ruled out.

Loris Karius has not had a chance to play for Liverpool since his previous appearance in the 2018 Champions League final.

With the arrival of Alisson Becker, first-choice was no longer an option. “The summary has come to an end.”