Nikola Vlasic’s father admits to being an Everton fan and discloses Wayne Rooney’s departure message.

Nikola Vlasic’s father believes his son made the right option when he joined Everton in the summer of 2017.

After impressing in two Europa League matches against the Blues, Ronald Koeman signed Vlasic from Hajduk Split in August 2017.

Soon after his arrival at Goodison, however, Koeman was fired, with David Unsworth serving as caretaker manager until Sam Allardyce was appointed permanently.

In his one and only season with the club, the winger made just seven Premier League starts, and Allardyce was replaced as Blues manager by Marco Silva.

However, after failing to impress new manager Silva at the start of the 2018/19 season, the Croatian spent the season on loan at CSKA Moscow.

Vlasic joined the Russian side on a permanent basis the following summer for a fee thought to be £14 million after scoring eight goals in 31 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 24-year-old had a big success at CSKA Moscow and joined West Ham United in the Premier League this summer.

And, despite the fact that his time on Merseyside was far from perfect, his father believes that he and his son have no negative memories of it.

“It was a good decision,” he told Nacional via Sport Witness, “but the circumstances did not go his way.”

” Everton were bolstered that summer by extremely costly midfield recruits, who had to play, and he was assigned to the right-wing position.

“As a ten or an eight, Nikola is the greatest in the midfield.”

“The right-back used to drop low, almost to the goalkeeper’s flank, and Nikola was left with a huge space to cover all the time.” As a result, he was completely spent throughout the up and down sprints, which lasted up to 70 meters.

“Despite the conditions and dismal results, Nikola has been referred to as a rare bright spot for Everton by fans, journalists, and coach Koeman.

“The coach was quickly fired, and his replacements had their own set of players and ideas.

"At every.