Nikita Parris of England joins Arsenal Women from Lyon.

Arsenal has announced the signing of England forward Nikita Parris from Lyon.

After two seasons at Lyon, where she scored 33 goals in 53 games and won the 2019-20 Champions League as part of a treble, the 27-year-old former Manchester City star is returning to the Women’s Super League.

She has 14 goals in 52 England appearances and is presently a member of the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“I’m extremely thrilled to be here, Arsenal has a great history, and I want to be a part of it,” Parris said on Arsenal’s official website.

“All of my domestic titles are on the line, and I want to participate in the Champions League here. I’m glad to be back in the WSL, which has evolved and improved much since my departure.”

“I’m really thrilled to have signed Nikita and added to our strong strike force,” said new Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.

“She is a gifted player with a winning attitude, and I am forward to work with her after she returns from the Olympics.”

Lyon announced on their official website that Parris has signed a contract of 80,000 euros (£69,000), with the possibility of a raise to 100,000 euros (£86,000).

Parris was the WSL’s all-time top scorer with 49 goals for Everton and City before moving to France, a tally that was eventually exceeded by Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema.

Parris, the 2019 FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year, was a key part of City’s 2016 WSL, FA Cup, and League Cup triumphs.

She joins Arsenal after the team finished third in the Women’s Super League previous season, ensuring a return to the Champions League.