Nike’s earnings are boosted by a strong North American market and competitive pricing.

On Monday, Nike announced greater quarterly profits thanks to higher sales in North America and solid pricing, despite supply chain issues in Asia dragging down results in China and other areas.

The sportswear behemoth, which had previously warned of a drag from higher shipping costs and outages at key Asian factories due to Covid-19 restrictions, said results in North America and Europe-Middle East-Africa benefited from higher levels of inventory already in transit at the start of the quarter.

According to officials, the rise in North America is the result of investments in direct selling to consumers, which include new facilities on the East and West coasts of the US, as well as 1,000 robots at distribution centers to process online orders.

Stronger pricing and less promotions also helped, with “inventory availability materially underperforming demand,” according to Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend, who also confirmed a full-year sales projection.

However, sales declined in both Greater China and Asia Pacific & Latin America, owing to “reduced quantities of accessible inventory as a result of Covid-19 manufacturing closures,” according to Nike.

According to Friend, the company’s Vietnam operations reopened in October and have witnessed continuous increases in staff attendance. Production has now reached 80% of pre-closure levels.

“We’re increasingly certain supply will normalize into fiscal 2023,” Friend said, compared to 90 days ago.

For the quarter ending November 30, Nike’s second quarter for fiscal 2022, net income increased by 7% to $1.3 billion on revenue growth of 1% to $11.3 billion.

In after-hours trading, the stock surged 3.3 percent to $162.21.