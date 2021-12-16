Nike has reached a key agreement that might have a significant impact on Liverpool’s intentions.

Liverpool’s kit provider Nike has reached an agreement with the Reds that could have an impact on their relationship in the future.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have been official partners with Nike since 2020, after the Reds’ owners were willing to go to the High Court and fight a legal battle with former partners New Balance to ensure that they could link up with the American giants.

Last season marked the first season of the Nike and Liverpool collaboration, which is estimated to be worth roughly £30 million to the Reds, with the true value related to the 20% cut the club receives on official Liverpool gear sold both online and in physical stores.

Some industry analysts believe that part of the deal could push Liverpool past Manchester United’s £70 million-per-year mark, and the first indications of how the partnership has played out in the real world and during a pandemic will be revealed when the club releases its audited financial accounts in early 2022 for the financial year ending May 2021. We won’t know how significant the deal was until the books for the 2021/22 fiscal year, which are due in 2023.

However, there has already been some good news, with the Reds’ marketing director Matt Scammell telling The Washington Newsday earlier this year that the team’s away shirt sales had already smashed records. Scammell was also upbeat about the deal’s overall impact, claiming that Liverpool’s commercial activity is one of the areas of the business that will have advanced by the time the next accounts are revealed for a season that will see losses owing to a campaign played behind closed doors.

Nike’s global retail strength is unrivaled, which is one of the primary reasons Liverpool were so anxious to team up, with the sportswear giant’s global reach paired with the Reds’ global appeal considered as an ideal combination.

While the epidemic forced the closure of retail shops around the world, Nike was able to advance its direct to consumer strategy.