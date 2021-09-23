Nike has lowered its sales forecast due to worsening supply chain issues.

Nike lowered its sales forecast on Thursday, citing a slew of supply chain issues that are delaying athletic gear delivery and are projected to restrict sales in the coming quarters.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said the sports giant is dealing with a doubling of shipping times from its Asian manufacturing centers to North America, as well as the closure of major factories in Vietnam and Indonesia due to local government restrictions caused by Covid-19.

According to Friend, shipping conditions have been awful for much of 2021 and have “deteriorated even further” in the most recent quarter, citing port backlogs, rail congestion, and labor shortages as examples.

“For the next few quarters, lost weeks of production combined with lengthier transit delays will result in short-term inventory shortages in the marketplace,” he said. “We anticipate that these issues will have an impact across all geographies.”

According to Friend, the business now forecasts revenue growth in the “mid single digits” in fiscal 2022, compared to the previous forecast of “low double digit growth.”

Nike posted profits of $1.9 billion for the quarter ended August 31, up 23 percent from the same period last year.

Despite a 16 percent increase in revenue to $12.2 billion, the quarter ended August 31 fell short of analyst projections by more than $200 million.

Longer shipping times plagued the company in North America and its Europe, Middle East, and Africa division, while regulatory limitations imposed in July in response to Covid-19 hurt sales in China, according to Friend.

Selling and administrative expenses increased by 20% at the sports behemoth. Wages and digital marketing were prioritized, as were rising delivery expenses.

According to Friend, manufacturing sites in Indonesia have reopened, but the majority of the company’s operations in Vietnam have been shut down since the summer. Nike aims to begin operations in Vietnam in October, resulting in a 10-week manufacturing delay, he said.

Furthermore, Friend stated that returning to work must be done gradually, adding, “it will take time.”

“We expect robust marketplace demand to surpass available supply” for the rest of fiscal year 2022, according to Friend.

In after-hours trade, shares dipped 3.5 percent to $154.00.