Niels Nkounkou reveals why he made a transfer deadline loan switch to Everton.

Niels Nkounkou has stated that he left Everton on loan this summer because he is ready to play in senior football.

The defender joined Everton from Marseille last summer and was expected to start with David Unsworth’s under-23 side.

However, in the early stages of 2020/21, the teenager rapidly earned his way into the first team, making six appearances across all competitions.

This season, Nkounkou appeared in the League Cup against Huddersfield before being loaned out to Standard Liege on deadline day, leaving Everton with only Lucas Digne as an out-and-out left back alternative.

The 20-year-old, on the other hand, has stated that he left the Blues in pursuit of more consistent minutes, and that he expects to help his new team reach Europe this season.

“I’m here to acquire as much playing time as possible and assist the team reach Europe,” the Everton loanee said [through Belgian publication DH ].

“I’m all set to go.

“I’m looking at a talented group of people. I haven’t met everyone yet, but based on what I’ve seen thus far, it appears to be promising.

“With Everton, I’ve already played in left midfield. I’m capable of playing on either flank.

“What is my preferred system? I don’t have one; instead, I play wherever the manager requires.”

Nkounkou will look to make his first appearance for his new team this weekend when they travel to RFC Seraing, before hosting Anderlecht the following weekend.