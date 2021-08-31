Niels Nkounkou returns to Everton after completing a loan on transfer deadline day.

Everton have confirmed that Niels Nkounkou has left the club on loan for the remainder of the transfer window.

After making one appearance for his parent club this season, starting the 2-1 League Cup win over Huddersfield Town, the 20-year-old has confirmed a temporary switch to Standard Liege for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, the left-back earned six appearances for the senior side after being signed in the summer of 2020 to join David Unsworth’s under-23s team.

However, the French kid has been sent out on loan for the next several months in order to earn a consistent number of first-team minutes.

However, this revelation, combined with Thierry Small’s recent departure, has left some supporters with an important concern.

What will the left-back cover for Everton look like now?

Of course, the Blues have Lucas Digne in that position, and he has a firm grip on the starting spot.

He is not only the finest left-back at Goodison Park, but he is also one of the most skilled players in the Premier League in his position.

Furthermore, the France international is rarely sidelined by injuries that keep him out of the game. As he starts his fourth season on Merseyside, the defender has already made 117 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

However, problems occur in sport and cannot be forecast, therefore Everton must have a contingency plan in place.

When Digne picked up a long-term issue last season, it was Fabian Delph, not Nkounkou, who was called into the side to replace the France international.

Despite wishing to speak with the 31-year-old about his future earlier in the year, Rafa Benitez recently intimated that the former Man City midfielder will be remaining at the club.

“To be frank, I don’t know how long [Delph] will be out,” he admitted.

“But what I can tell you is that he’s keen to return, and he’s been training exceptionally well.

“He was one of the guys about whose future we were considering, but we were pleased with the way he was training.

“It was a major issue for us in.”

