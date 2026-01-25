Nicolas Kuhn’s Goal Sparks Como’s Strong Push for Champions League Spot

Nicolas Kuhn is finding his stride again after a difficult post-Celtic period, with the German winger playing a key role in Como’s thrilling 6-0 demolition of Torino on Saturday. Kuhn, who had struggled to make a significant impact since his move from Celtic, came off the bench to score in what was a dominant victory, one that has reignited Como’s hopes of securing a coveted Champions League spot.

The match, held at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, saw Como showcase their attacking prowess, with the result lifting them to a strong position in Serie A. The victory over Torino marked another step in their push for European qualification, and Kuhn’s first goal for the club is expected to boost his confidence and solidify his place in the starting lineup moving forward.

Como Eyes Top-Four Finish

Como’s 6-0 triumph over Torino couldn’t have come at a better time for the club, which is now within striking distance of the top four in Serie A. The win not only provided a morale boost but also put the club in contention for a Champions League berth. With several teams around them dropping points, Como’s rise is a testament to their improving form under their current management.

Kuhn, once a £17 million signing, had faced scrutiny for his inability to replicate the performances that initially earned him such a high transfer fee. However, this performance could be the catalyst he needs to revive his career, with his well-taken goal against Torino marking a significant milestone in his Como journey.