Nick Saban slams ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama fans who aren’t happy with the team’s close victories.

Nick Saban was brought in when Alabama football sought a replacement for Bear Bryant. In this day and age of quick satisfaction, Alabama supporters are questioning their coach following a pair of close SEC victories over what many consider inferior competition.

During an interview on Wednesday, Saban retaliated.

Alabama’s 10-1 record and No. 3 placement in the new College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings appear to have displeased some fans.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 42-35 triumph over Arkansas and a 20-14 win over LSU only two weeks ago.

Alabama fell from second to third place this week as Ohio State overtook them. Some fans were irritated by this, and Saban was asked about it on a radio broadcast on Wednesday.

“When we played LSU, everyone said, ‘Well, they’ve lost two games in a row, they’re not any good anymore,'” Saban remarked on a university-sponsored broadcast.

Fans anticipated Alabama to just blow out LSU, which hasn’t done so since beating the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa en route to a national championship in 2019.

“It’s the polar opposite,” Saban explained. “They’re rivals,” says the narrator. They have mothers and fathers, they take pride in their accomplishments, they have things they want to do and do, and they want to be good. They don’t give up without a fight.

“They put in more effort to improve, and everyone is out to beat us.”

WATCH: After a question about not blowing teams out, Nick Saban goes off in a pre-Thanksgiving rant geared at “self-absorbed” #Alabama fans who can’t appreciate what they have.

(Thanks to @UA Athletics’ live stream, this happened during his monthly “The Nick Saban Show.”) pic.twitter.com/dnEv1PwQJH Alex Byington (@ AlexByington) is a Twitter user. 25 November 2021 The Crimson Tide have already won a spot in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4 as the SEC West champion, where they will face SEC East champion Georgia, who is rated No. 1. All season, Georgia and Alabama have been the overwhelming favorites to meet in Atlanta for the SEC championship. Georgia is unbeaten, while Alabama has only one loss, a 41-38 away setback to Texas A&M on the final play of the season. This is a condensed version of the information.