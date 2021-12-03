Nick Kyrgios Discusses Serena Williams’ “Most Uncomfortable Experience.”

Nick Kyrgios called playing mixed doubles with Serena Williams the “worst uncomfortable experience” of his life before claiming he was “better” than her.

Kyrgios and Serena paired up for the Singapore Slammers in the International Premier Tennis League in 2014, competing in mixed doubles against Kirsten Flipkens and Daniel Nestor. Kyrgios and Serena lost the game 6-3 because they couldn’t match each other’s game.

“Serena is someone I’ve hit before. At IPTL, I played mixed doubles with her, and it was the most uncomfortable experience I’d ever had because she tried to do everything. And I thought to myself, “I’m better than you.” There are several sports where the skill levels [of men and women]are nearly identical. ‘Serena, you got to get me involved here, we’re getting cut, give me the ball!’ I thought to myself.” Kyrgios said on his podcast ‘No Boundaries’ earlier this week, according to Yahoo Sport.

The 26-year-old Australian has teamed up with both William sisters in mixed doubles. At Wimbledon earlier this year, Kyrgios paired up with Venus. Unlike his statements about Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slams, Kyrgios hailed playing alongside Venus as a “dream come true.” “She’s unquestionably a legend. It’s incredible to watch her still gracing the Wimbledon courts, winning matches at the age of 41. I honestly don’t think I’ll be able to hit another ball. She’s a legend, to say the least “At the time, Kyrgios stated.

“We’ve been talking about playing in grand slams for a while. It just didn’t work out. I’m not sure how long she’ll continue to play, so I’d like to play mixed doubles with one of the Williams sisters before she retires. To be honest, it’s a dream come true for me. They’ve been around for a long time “Kyrgios added.

Unfortunately, after only one match together, Venus and Kyrgios had to withdraw after the Australian sustained an abdominal injury while playing singles. Following that, he was knocked out of the US Open in the first round. Kyrgios then competed in the Laver Cup for the fourth year in a row for Team World, losing both his singles and doubles matches.

After announcing that he had sustained a knee injury that would keep him out for a while, his 2021 season came to an end at Laver Cup. Kyrgios is expected to make a comeback at his home Grand Slam, according to reports.