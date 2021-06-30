Nick Kyrgios defeats Ugo Humbert in a five-set thriller.

After defeating Ugo Humbert in five epic sets, Nick Kyrgios returned for a matinée performance and subsequently secured at least one more Wimbledon encore.

When his delayed first-round match was moved under the roof on Tuesday evening, the Australian showman wowed the Court One crowd — only to be halted when the 11pm curfew arrived with the score 3-3 in the final set.

Kyrgios returned shortly after 3 p.m., and 35 minutes later, he had closed up a 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7 victory.

Kyrgios, who had previously spent the entire year in Australia owing to Covid worries and had only competed in two events prior to the Championships, was overheard admitting before the tournament that he was “very exhausted.”

He also said that he was craving a beer at the Dog and Fox in Wimbledon Village, where he had spent the evening ‘preparing’ for his encounter with Rafael Nadal two years ago.

When he was caught off guard by a great return from Humbert, the 26-year-old had to shake off a severe fall on the baseline.

Kyrgios writhed there for a few seconds while the umpire raced over, before getting to his feet, towelling himself down, and remarking “good shot” to his opponent.

At 7-7, he broke through with a third break point, which French 21st seed Humbert could only put into the net.

Kyrgios saved both break-back points, the second with a blistering backhand down the line, and a big serve down the ‘T’ sealed the triumph.

He later commented, “Not bad for a part-time player.” “However, in Canberra, it didn’t take much to get me off the couch. I enjoy playing Wimbledon, and I heard there would be a good audience here, so it was a no-brainer.

“Last night’s atmosphere was one of my favorite recollections. We’re all struggling with Covid and praying for the best, but it’s nice to be out here.

“I arrived home late yesterday and was in a lot of pain this morning because I hadn’t played in a long time, but it’s easy to get back into it. (This is a brief piece.)