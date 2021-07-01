Nick Kyrgios continues his winning streak at Wimbledon.

After a straight-sets victory over Italian Gianluca Mager, the Nick Kyrgios circus advanced to the third round of Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, an Australian maverick, thrilled the Court Three audience with 29 aces in a 7-6 (7) 6-4 6-4 victory.

However, despite the fact that the scoreline appeared to be rather normal, Kyrgios is not a simple man.

He started a tight first set with two aces and a comfortable hold, but Mager, a solid but uninspired opponent, hung in there with the 26-year-old until the tie-break.

During the break, Kyrgios was given a code penalty for swearing, complained that Mager was getting lucky as return after return nicked the line, and grumbled that the surface was like “playing at Roland Garros.”

Kyrgios said, “was that OK?” while getting coaching advice from a noisy female spectator. He followed up a winner with a furious second-serve ace in response to a foot-fault call, which he naturally challenged.

Kyrgios, who had not played a match since February before arriving in London, chased down a drop-shot in the tie-break and said, “I haven’t stretched that much in six months!”

With a brilliant forehand winner off a Mager volley, set point was earned, and when the Italian went long, so did his resistance.

Kyrgios went up to his impromptu coach on match point and inquired where he should serve. The Kyrgios Wimbledon voyage continued as he went wide, Mager went long, and the Kyrgios Wimbledon odyssey continued.