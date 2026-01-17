Nick Faldo Returns Home After Preventative Heart Surgery

Six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo has returned home after successfully undergoing preventative open-heart surgery in the United States, a procedure carried out to repair an enlarged aorta. The 68-year-old former world No. 1 confirmed the news on January 16, 2026, saying he was relieved to leave hospital following two weeks of recovery in Cleveland, Ohio.

The operation was performed at the Cleveland Clinic by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson. Faldo described the procedure as scheduled and precautionary rather than an emergency, and expressed deep gratitude to the medical team who oversaw his care.

Successful surgery and recovery

Faldo shared that he and his wife, Lindsay, were heading home after what he called a successful operation. The couple, married since 2020, had remained in Cleveland throughout his hospital stay. Faldo later added a simple reflection on his recovery, writing that “home never felt so good,” a phrase that quickly resonated with fans across the golf world.

According to reports from British media, the surgery was undertaken to reduce future health risks associated with an enlarged aorta. Faldo is now recovering away from hospital and is expected to resume normal activities gradually in the coming weeks. Further updates on his condition are expected from his team.

Looking ahead to Augusta and beyond

The timing of Faldo’s recovery carries special significance. April 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of his dramatic 1996 Masters victory at Augusta National, where he overturned a six-shot final-round deficit against Greg Norman to claim his third Green Jacket. Faldo has indicated he hopes to be in Augusta for Masters Week if his recovery continues as planned, referencing the milestone with the phrase “Six back in ’96.”

Widely regarded as Britain’s greatest golfer of the modern era, Faldo won six major championships—three Masters titles in 1989, 1990 and 1996, and three Open Championships in 1987, 1990 and 1992. Over the course of his career, he recorded 43 professional victories worldwide and spent 97 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1997 and was named PGA Player of the Year in 1990.

Since stepping away from full-time competition, Faldo has remained closely tied to the sport. He worked as a lead analyst for CBS in the United States until retiring from the network in 2022 and continues to appear as a commentator for Sky Sports during major championships and Ryder Cup coverage. In recent years, much of his focus has shifted to golf course design, a line of work he now plans to resume as his health improves.

Knighted in 2009 for services to golf, Faldo has received widespread support following news of his surgery. As the Masters approaches and preparations begin for a landmark anniversary at Augusta, Faldo’s recovery marks not only a personal milestone but a moment of reassurance for a sport closely connected to one of its most influential figures.