Nicholas T makes a late bid for the Northumberland Plate.

Nicholas T surprised everyone by winning the William Hill Northumberland Plate at Newcastle by a 33-1 margin.

Jim Goldie’s nine-year-old was produced on the far side of the all-weather course, wearing a hood for the first time, to lead inside the final furlong and deny long-time leader Hochfeld, giving jockey Ben Robinson his biggest win in the saddle.

Hochfeld had been a prominent figure during the two-mile test, with Australis, Rajinsky, Reshoun, and the 5-2 favorite Trueshan among those who had kept up with him.

When the 20 runners in the coveted staying handicap race turned for home, it was all to play for.

Hochfeld (28-1) was tough to beat, but Nicholas T, who was given a 5lb penalty for winning at York two weeks ago, fought down Mark Johnston’s charge to win the £81,000 first prize by a half-length.

Following a stewards’ inquiry, Rajinsky (16-1) was promoted to third place, while Island Brave (16-1) was dropped to fourth place.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Robinson remarked. My biggest concern was staying the two miles because he is a fast horse. I turned him off at the rear and gave him a nice run up. He did an excellent job of putting things to rest.

“It’s unrivaled. It’s a race that my boss, Brian Ellison, has wanted to win his entire career, and for me to win it for someone else is fantastic.

“Jim is a fantastic trainer who always manages to produce one or two good animals. This horse has never stepped on the wrong foot.”

Goldie confessed that winning the historic competition has long been a goal of his.

“It was one of those races that was on my bucket list,” he added.

“It’s a fantastic race that has a long history. Sir Chauvelin has previously finished in the race, although it is a difficult one to win.

“Nicholas T won by nearly five lengths over a mile and a half here (in November). Phil Dennis (jockey) claimed he couldn’t believe it when he got the call. (This is a brief piece.)